Pete K – Without Your Love [Release Records]

By Lewis Partington 2

Celebrating a label landmark, Release Records have today revealed the label’s 40th release, and who better to mark the occasion than Release resident, Pete K. The prog-powered Portuguese producer continues his purple patch with a brand new single ‘Without Your Love’, further showcasing his production prowess following recent singles ‘Take Me Now’ and ‘Nostalgia’.

Cementing a reputation as a true favourite with the label’s fanatical fanbase – dubbed ‘The Release Family’ – Pete K has regularly provided many of Release’s biggest hits, stretching all the way back to 2017’s ‘From The Outset’ EP, and ‘Like This’, a collaboration with Release Records founders, Third Party. Recently premiering the new track via an outstanding guest mix on the infamous Release Radio, which included an array of unreleased bangers from Pete, ‘Without You Love‘ comes packed with his signature feel-good vibes. The track effortlessly flows through a blend of uplifting house and gentle trance elements, filling the melody with airy chords as a driving bass-line flows in to really bring out those high-energy summer emotions. Embracing all things progressive, the track further enhances the reputation of an artist who has not only proved his worth in the studio, but has also enhanced that skill-set with various widely acclaimed DJ sets, performing at the likes of London’s iconic Ministry of Sound club, the Liverpool Olympia, Nova in Amsterdam, and many more. Becoming a firm fixture in the Release Records calendar following regular support from acts such as Kryder and Anjunabeats giants Above & Beyond, Pete has also dabbled on sibling label Release Deep, previously sprinkling his dark echoes and slick riffs on Walden collaboration ‘Gotten.’

Out today, 12th June, Pete K’s ‘Without Your Love’ is a celebration of the dance-inducing signature sound that has endeared millions of fans around the world to Release Records via the imprint’s previous 39 hits. With a huge range of further dance-floor weapons primed for release throughout the summer and beyond, the track marks an exciting new chapter in the legacy of a label which shows no signs of slowing down! Listen to ‘Without Your Love‘ now below, along with the label’s other releases.

Image Credit: Anthony Mooney