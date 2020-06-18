For those that don’t know, you have recently been putting out a new track every week as part of your ‘Stay Vibrant: an ever-expanding music collection’. Can you tell us why you decided to do this now and where the inspiration came from?

With the Covid-19 outbreak, all live shows were postponed and a lot of the things I was working on came to a halt. I had a lot of things I wanted to express with my music with everything going on and I also wanted to give the fans something to enjoy in these weird times too so it worked out. It’s also a great way for me to try out new things and broaden my own horizon musically.