San Holo
San Holo talks about the ‘Stay Vibrant’ music collection, bitbird label and more: Exclusive

Hailing from Holland, San Holo is no doubt one of the most exciting artists around right now. Catapulting to fame when his track ‘Light’ blew up and became one of his most popular tracks to date, he has constantly been pushing the boundaries with his sound and how he approaches his productions. With the release of his debut album ‘album1’, his sound truly grew and developed in completely new ways and thus his new sound was born. Now, San Holo latest project has seen him go on a weekly track release spree during quarantine, so we spoke to him to get the lowdown on what’s happening with his new projects and what he wants to do in the future.

For those that don’t know, you have recently been putting out a new track every week as part of your ‘Stay Vibrant: an ever-expanding music collection’. Can you tell us why you decided to do this now and where the inspiration came from?

With the Covid-19 outbreak, all live shows were postponed and a lot of the things I was working on came to a halt. I had a lot of things I wanted to express with my music with everything going on and I also wanted to give the fans something to enjoy in these weird times too so it worked out. It’s also a great way for me to try out new things and broaden my own horizon musically.

What’s next for your ‘ever expanding music collection’? Do you have a clear direction you want to take it in or will you just see where it takes you?

It’s really just a search for new things and trying out new sounds, it’s just an ever-growing playlist of experimental ideas and feelings if you will.I don’t want to overthink what I do with this project and just go with the ow as much as possible.

