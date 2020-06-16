Sir Ivan organises MegaMix contest and pledges $10,000 to help out-of-work DJs

By Pol Torà

Legendary recording artist Sir Ivan, best known as Peaceman, has organised a MegaMix contest designed to help out unemployed and upcoming DJs that have suffered the negative economic consequences that the coronavirus has brought along. To aid this cause, he will personally donate $10,000, half of which will be donated to Insomniac’s ‘Rave Recovery’ fund, while the remaining $5,000 will be divided across the five winning DJs of the competition.

To say Peaceman is a living legend is not an empty phrase. Sir Ivan is one of the artists who can be counted as heroes to some of the icons leading the electronic music scene right now. He focused his entire career on remaking the most popular peace songs from the 60s and 70s with his unique producing style. Having edited songs from The Beatles or John Lennon, his classic track ‘Imagine‘ reached the top of the charts on Billboard and Music Week back in 2001.

Having always been involved in fighting inequalities and helping people in need through his non-profit organisation The Peaceman Foundation, this donation comes as no surprise for those who know him. This DJ contest has been running since June 8th and has now been extended to finish next Monday June 22nd. Plus, it will be judged by some true first-class artists. These are the legends Paul Oakenfold, Bassjackers, DJs From Mars, Tenishia and Exodus.

The contest will follow a set format. The DJs participating in the competition will need to promote their mixes and make fans vote for them as they hustle for the top positions. Once we reach the final date, the top 20 allocated artists will be evaluated by the magnificent panel of judges who will analyse the quality of the sets and rank them coming up with a final list of 10. From this group of 10 mixes, there will be 5 winners, who will take home $1,000 each, and 5 finalists, who will get some presents from the main sponsors of the contest.

However, the prizes for the runner-ups are huge. These include signed copies of ‘The Dance Music Manual‘ by Rick Snoman, one of the best publications to get professional music sound results, a project with the label Peak Hour Music, publicity and PR campaigns with the dance music specialised company Matt Caldwell PR (works with labels such as Armada, Enhanced, Revealed, Spinnin’, Virgin and more) and interviews and guest mixes on EDM Sessions Radio.

This is indeed a massive opportunity for all DJs who have suffered through the catastrophic aftermath of the coronavirus. With the pandemic forcing the cancellation of small, medium and full-scale music events, this is your chance to get that one shot you’ve been looking for. Besides the results, just the fact that legends like Paul Oakenfold may evaluate your mix, participation in the contest is definitely worthwhile. Enter the competition here.

