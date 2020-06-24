Skiddle survey shows that 75% of music fans are ready to attend shows again at a distance

By Ellie Mullins 8

We all want to get back to shows again, there’s no doubt about that. But how soon is too soon? Whilst most parts of the world are still feeling the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic, some countries are fully reopened and ready to return back to normality. With big shows usually hosting attendees from all over the world, it’s hard to decide when to go back to shows again but ticket-selling website Skiddle has conducted a survey with some interesting results.

Surveying over 200,000 of their customers, Skiddle found the main result being that 75% of people that took the survey are more than ready to be back at events, but what did the other percentage say? Well, less than 9% said that they will go back to events only after 6 months of lockdown being lifted, and less than 0.5% said they would – surprisingly – never be going to any event again. Over 70%

said they were likely to attend both indoor and outdoor events when lockdown is over, while over 50% said they would attend a seating-only event with at least one empty seat between those who do not live together to comply with social distancing rules.

Speaking of tickets, with most events already being rescheduled for 2021 (such as Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Ultra Music Festival Miami and more), 38% of respondents said they had already purchased tickets for next year with the remaining percentage saying that they will gladly buy tickets for the next year before 2020 is over. 38% of people don’t expect ticket sales to rise, though, and its hard to know what the economy and events will do to bounce back and make up for lost time and money.

Unfortunately though, over 95% of event organisers that Skiddle work with said that they had not received adequate information from their government in regards to future events, so the future is still a bit rocky for a lot of events going forward.

“What is clear from these results is that music fans are busting to get back out there, with around two-thirds of our customers planning to watch live music within one month of lockdown lifting. That’s obviously great news for the industry, but there’s a major problem. The people who organise and promote live music events do not have what they need to make it happen. What the live sector needs is clear and constructive guidelines from the government on capacities, sanitation, testing and more. Only then can the industry begin to get back on its feet.” – Skiddle co-founder Richard Dyer

The results are clear: way more than half of all music lovers are more than happy to get back out there and support their favourite events and artists once again, and the event industry is going to come back from this stronger and united as ever. You can view the full results of the survey below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland