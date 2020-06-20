Search

 

 

Skrillex
News

Skrillex removes content from his Instagram; new music coming soon?

By
11

What’s the best way to create hype for something? Wipe your social media accounts. This time, Skrillex is the latest artist to do so on Instagram, sparking rumors that new music may be coming or some other major announcement. The major artist only left behind two posts, which begs the question: what if he just wanted to remove his posts?

Nonetheless, given social media precedent and the results of artists wiping their social media accounts, Skrillex may be up to something. At the beginning of the year, Skrillex announced that his new album was almost done. At the Grammys, he stated:

“The thing is with this album, every single of piece music [unintelligible] been what I have right then and there and then it was run and gun. This is the first time I’ve really been taking my time, being precious about a few of these releases. But soon, man. I’m doing some videos, making some content, getting ready for these next records. […] I’ve never sat down and been completely tenacious about one of my releases like this.”

Is it the album done? Is the announcement coming soon? We will have to wait and find out what the renowned artist has up his sleeve.

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images





Tags: , ,
0

A pre-law student in love with electronic music and journalism. Experience in music production, marketing, and above all a taco enthusiast.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News

Deep in the mountains of Niigata Prefecture lies an iconic three-day festival known as Fuji Rock Festival. Highlighted in The Martin Garrix Show during his 3 days in Tokyo, the land of the rising sun is clearly living up to its expectations. Recognised as one of the largest outdoor music festivals in Japan, the festival has transformed not only into an epic rock

Available Now, Commercial, News, Releases

One of the most prominent names in the music industry, Lady Gaga, has released her sixth studio album 'Chromatica.' The pop and EDM fused record will take listeners in a 43-minute dance-filled journey. 'Chromatica' features the biggest music producers and artists in the electronic music community. Producer credits feature Axwell, Boys Noize, BURNS, Klahr, Madeon, Sebastian Ingrosso, Skrillex, Tchami, and many

News

The mega popular social network Instagram, has now added a brand new music copyright infringement feature for its livestreams so it warns the user before continuing with more severe measures like taking the stream down or muting it. This new pop-up has been unveiled after the huge amount of livestreams that have been going on during quarantine, and the requests from labels