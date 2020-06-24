You’re unarguably one of the most exciting duos in the music world right now, and you’ve had some amazing opportunities. What does all this fame and support feel like? Did you ever expect this when just starting out?

When we were starting out, we thought it would be a niche thing, like maybe only people who were into Portuguese poetry already. We definitely didn’t expect it to pop off in places all around the world. That said, we still feel like we have a lot to grow. There’s so much more we want to do. We feel like we’re still just starting out in a way.