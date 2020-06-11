Search

 

 

Sony Music Anti Racism
Sony Music supports anti racism initiatives with $100 million fund

One of the biggest record companies in the world, Sony Music, have launched a $100 million fund in aid of anti racism initiatives and social justice.

Rob Stringer, Sony Music Group’s chairman, recently came out with the following statement as a result of the ongoing protests against racist attitudes:

“Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people, and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community in effectively using these funds”.

 

Sony Music will immediately begin offering donations to organisations that adopt equal rights and will also increase mental health resources for employees, working with external experts to implement inclusion and diversity within the workplace. Matching employee donations as well, the music conglomerate will donate to a handful of organisations fighting racial injustices including the likes of the NAACP, ACLU and Black Lives Matter.

We have already seen huge names from the scene do the same in donating to similar organisations, with Marshmello donating $50,000 to the NAACP just last week. Surely we will also see the other big record companies, such as Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and EMI follow in the footsteps of Sony Music in financially aiding anti racism initiatives at such a critical point in the fight against social injustice.

Image Credit: Office Snapshots

 

