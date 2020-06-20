Teffler – Wanderlust

By Barbara Potrc 2

Los Angeles based EDM DJ and producer Teffler is back with some fresh heat, after laying low for the past few months his first release of the new century just dropped. The artist made a name for himself on the scene in the past couple of years, with releases like ‘Good Love’ and ‘Let Me Love You’. Now he presents his fresh house banger ‘Wanderlust’. His love for house music can be really soon through his previous releases and once again he did not disappoint.

Teffler is most known for his signature sound, which nicely combines the emotional dance pop elements with banging drops. Some of his influences come from A-star artists such as The Chainsmokers and Don Diablo. The whole sound experience will move your heart and feet for sure. Some of the bigger accomplishments of his career are definitely the work that he did on the Afrojack‘s Wall Recordings label and being regularly featured on many radio shows.

‘Wanderlust’ is a nice cross-over track, that will suit your playlist if you’re a seasoned party-goer, or a complete newbie on the electronic music scene. It starts out with a slow, emotional buildup, which evolves into a short, but energetic drop. The track features catchy female vocals and combines melodic tech house tunes, with raw, electronic elements. The beat will take you over and make you move instantly. ‘Wanderlust’ would be the perfect track to dance the night away on the dancefloor, once that is finally allowed again.

There are definitely some more fresh bangers on the way, so follow Teffler on his social media to stay tuned about all the latest news. ‘Wanderlust’ is already available across all the streaming platforms, so do not hesitate to check out the groovy house release. You can also stream it below:

Photo credits: Teffler’s official press photo