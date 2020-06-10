The Netherlands is aiming host local 100 capacity festival featuring the biggest Dutch DJs

By Guilherme Marouf 5

Despite the current moment of uncertainty and cancellation of major festivals due to COVID-19, an event in the Netherlands brings a new format for up to 100 people with the presence of great DJs in a paradisiacal place. Het Strand van 2020 is scheduled to take place on 17-19, 24-26 and 31st of July, with package sales to begin as soon as the Dutch government allows events of this pattern.

The line is formed only by Dutch DJs in which Fedde Le Grand, Lucas & Steve, Mike Williams, Nicky Romero, Quintino, Sam Feldt, and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. Each of them will perform on separate days on the Dutch beach and will be accommodated up to 100 people in a specially designed theater, in which each guest gets a private terrace to enjoy the music to the maximum and safely. It is worth mentioning that the event follows the necessary guidelines such as hygiene, safe walking routes, and sufficient distance.

Due to the current conditions regarding the limited capacity for accommodation of people, it is only possible to book an arrangement by registering in advance.

As soon as the Dutch government allows meetings of 100 people the sales for the Het Strand van 2020 will start.

For more information regarding the event and registration please click here.

Image Credit: Het Strand – Instagram