Search

 

 

Vini Vici
Editorials, Exclusive, Interviews

They came, they saw, they conquered: Vini Vici: Exclusive

By
2

Psy-trance kings Vini Vici have truly earned their position within the electronic music hall of fame. With a completely unique signature sound that is instantly recognisable within each of their tracks, it’s no surprise that this dynamic pairing enjoyed a quick rise to the top of the ranks. Their major breakthrough occurred when they collaborated with Armin van Buuren and Hilight Tribe on ‘Great Spirit’ in 2016. The track is arguably their greatest triumph to date, and soon earned them a large but dedicated following around the globe. But their success didn’t stop there, from 2016 onwards, the duo have been behind many of the electronic music industry’s most iconic and high-power tracks. We caught up with Vini Vici to talk about life during quarantine, their future releases and their brand new documentary.

Hey guys – thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Firstly, how are you both doing? What have you been up to over the past few weeks?

Hello, hello, thank you for having us. Both us and our families are safe and well, thank god. Firstly we’ve been kind of in shock, I guess like most of the world. But 2-3 weeks after it all started we understood where it’s all going to and we did our best to adjust ourselves to the new situation, spending most of our time on quality studio time, exploring and enjoying the new stuff.

Sounds like you’ve been hard at work! What does your daily routine look like at the moment?

Matan: It starts with my 3 year old son literally sitting on my head at 6AM after going to sleep at 3AM, it’s kind of a madhouse with 2 kids, but when they are off to bed I jump right into a call with Aviram and the studio session starts.

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image credit: Vini Vici





Tags: ,
0

As a long-term electronic music fan and literary enthusiast, Amy has combined her two passions during her time at We Rave You. Born and raised in the UK, 24-year-old Amy has a Marketing and Administration background and applies creativity to all aspects of her work. Her favourite sub-genres are progressive house, techno and trance.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials, Exclusive

A producer of undeniable quality, Niles Hollowell-Dhar is one of the top names in the game. You will of course know him more commonly by his DJ name - KSHMR - however before that name burst onto the scene there were years of incredible productions that preceded it. One half of The Cataracs, a US hip-hop duo active for over

Editorials

Hailing from Holland, San Holo is no doubt one of the most exciting artists around right now. Catapulting to fame when his track ‘Light’ blew up and became one of his most popular tracks to date, he has constantly been pushing the boundaries with his sound and how he approaches his productions. With the release of his debut album ‘album1’, his sound

Editorials

If you’re familiar with the techno genre, there’s no doubt that you’ll know the name Boris Brejcha. He’s an extremely pivotal name in the scene and is responsible for moving the techno world forward even further after the creation of the sub-genre ‘high- tech minimal’. There are not many artists that have achieved the same monumental success as him, so we