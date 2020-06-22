They came, they saw, they conquered: Vini Vici: Exclusive

By Amy Martine 2

Psy-trance kings Vini Vici have truly earned their position within the electronic music hall of fame. With a completely unique signature sound that is instantly recognisable within each of their tracks, it’s no surprise that this dynamic pairing enjoyed a quick rise to the top of the ranks. Their major breakthrough occurred when they collaborated with Armin van Buuren and Hilight Tribe on ‘Great Spirit’ in 2016. The track is arguably their greatest triumph to date, and soon earned them a large but dedicated following around the globe. But their success didn’t stop there, from 2016 onwards, the duo have been behind many of the electronic music industry’s most iconic and high-power tracks. We caught up with Vini Vici to talk about life during quarantine, their future releases and their brand new documentary.

Hey guys – thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Firstly, how are you both doing? What have you been up to over the past few weeks?

Hello, hello, thank you for having us. Both us and our families are safe and well, thank god. Firstly we’ve been kind of in shock, I guess like most of the world. But 2-3 weeks after it all started we understood where it’s all going to and we did our best to adjust ourselves to the new situation, spending most of our time on quality studio time, exploring and enjoying the new stuff.

Sounds like you’ve been hard at work! What does your daily routine look like at the moment?

Matan: It starts with my 3 year old son literally sitting on my head at 6AM after going to sleep at 3AM, it’s kind of a madhouse with 2 kids, but when they are off to bed I jump right into a call with Aviram and the studio session starts.