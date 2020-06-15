BREAKING: Tomorrowland announces full lineup for virtual festival

By Amy Martine 18

On 4th June, Tomorrowland unveiled its brand new concept; Tomorrowland Around The World. A fully immersive digital 3D festival that will offer virtual visitors the chance to witness spectacular live performances from the comfort of their own homes on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July, it’s no surprise that the venture has generated great enthusiasm worldwide. Ever since the virtual event was unveiled, fans have been eagerly-awaiting news regarding which A-list artists will be performing live. The full lineup has officially been revealed, and it was truly worth the wait.

The full lineup features more than 60 high-profile names spanning the spectrum of electronic music. Due to perform at the virtual festival’s very own mainstage, prepare yourself for monumental sets from; Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Vintage Culture.

The Atmosphere stage will provide a platform for techno royalty, with Amelie Lens, Dixon, Joyhauser, Reinier Zonneveld, Stephan Bodzin and Tale of Us all due to perform unforgettable sets. Meanwhile, the iconic Core stage will host a multitude of house and techno icons, including Adriatique, ANNA, Adam Beyer, Cellini, Charlotte de Witte, Joris Voorn and Patrice Baumel.

One stage which needs no introduction is the Freedom Stage, the location of many of Tomorrowland’s most legendary moments. At Tomorrowland Around The World, the Freedom Stage will host performances from Claptone, Jack Back and Solardo. Representing the harder sounds, artists including Coone, Da Tweekaz and Wildstylez will perform at the virtual Q-Dance stage. Moving on to the future bass, dubstep and trap end of the spectrum, fans are set to be delighted by sets from Carnage, Eptic, Gryffin, Netsky, NGHTMRE, San Holo and Yellow Claw.

The aforementioned names will be joined by special guests and friends of Tomorrowland who will be revealed at a later date. The virtual festival will take place across 8 different stages, and visitors will be able to navigate around the site thanks to state of the art 3D design and video production. No VR goggles will be needed, as fans can access the event via PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Here’s what some of the artists had to say about Tomorrowland Around The World:

Dimitri Vegas: “We’ve deliberately been holding out on doing livestreams as we wanted this to be really special. We had the opportunity to see the stage designs of the digital festival and it will be nothing like the world has ever seen. It’s truly an immersive and unique experience and surpasses any expectations someone can have when they hear the term ‘virtual festival’. People are just not ready for what they are about to see. We can’t wait!” Armin van Buuren: “Tomorrowland Around the World is a great opportunity for me to connect with my fans during these lockdown times and I hope that this will help everyone to hold on for a bit longer until we can party together on actual festival grounds again! Very delighted to be part of this ground-breaking event.” Steve Aoki: “Tomorrowland is always a special festival for me so I’m very honoured to be a part of Tomorrowland’s digital festival that will be uniting so many people from around the world in a way that hasn’t been done before. The connection between amazing music, breath-taking 3D design and the latest filming techniques from Hollywood get me extremely excited!” Paul Kalkbrenner: “I’m very honoured to be part of this exciting new project and I’m thrilled to see the outcome, once it airs. Tomorrowland and its crew have always played an integral role throughout the last years and it has become more of a friendship than a pure work relation. Thanks for having me again on the Mainstage.” Amelie Lens: “I am very excited to be playing at the biggest digital festival ever. I’ve heard that hundreds of people are currently working day and night to create a never before seen experience, so I honestly cannot wait for the last weekend of July.”

The current pandemic has left dance music fans all over the world in a state of longing for the next opportunity to experience a major festival in person. Although Tomorrowland 2021 feels far away, Tomorrowland Around The World presents the perfect opportunity to experience some of the festival’s magic from the safety of your home. Tickets for Tomorrowland Around The World will go on sale this Thursday 18 June with day tickets priced at €12.50 and weekend tickets at €20.00. There are also a number of exciting packages available that include unique gifts alongside access to the virtual event. Find out more here.

Take a look at the full lineup here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland