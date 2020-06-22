Search

 

 

Top 5: Most emotive vocals in electronic music

2000: Delerium – ‘Silence’ (Tiësto’s In Search of Sunrise Remix)
Look up the dictionary definition of ‘timeless’ and you’ll probably find a photo of the ‘Silence’ cover staring back at you. Released at the turn of the century when trance ruled the electronic world, this Delerium classic was instantly popped in the ‘legendary’ folder as soon as the rich vocals of Sarah MacLachlan echoed the famous ‘Heaven holds a sense of wonder’ line. Later spruced up by a mesmeric Tiësto remix, here rests a track which is sure to receive rapturous reception, wherever, whenever.

2008: Dash Berlin – ‘Till The Sky Falls Down’
Attributing the success of his iconic anthem to the deadmau5-inspired chords and synthesizers used around that era during his interview with We Rave You in May’s issue, Dash Berlin is – still to this day – best known for this huge production back in 2008. “The exclusivity of the vocals has the emotional grip”, remarked the Dutchman, in reference to Vera Ostrova’s performance. More than a decade later, this one still perfectly walks the tightrope between uplifting euphoric trance and full on breakup-style sobbing.

2009: David Guetta, Dirty South & Sebastian Ingrosso – ‘How Soon Is Now’
When three of the most talented producers of a generation team up, your confidence in the end result is rarely proved incorrect. That was certainly the case in 2009 as Dirty South and SHM royalty, Sebastian Ingrosso, sprinkled their unique melodic touch on one of David Guetta’s biggest hits from his legendary ‘One Love’ album. Throw in the vocal performance of Julie McKnight, who had also featured on house anthem ‘Finally’ by Kings of Tomorrow, and this one was always destined to be filed under the category of ‘perfection’.

2010: Tim Berg – ‘Seek Bromance’ (Avicii Vocal Edit)
When analysing the career of Avicii, it’s clear the late Swede’s trajectory started to taste the success of an upward curve following the release of this massive summer 2010 anthem.

Image Credit: Genius





Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

