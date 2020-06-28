TOP 5 sample packs every dubstep/riddim producer should have in 2020

Every dubstep music producer has dreamt of having an international career like such names as Skrillex, Excision, or Borgore. Riddim sound representatives like MONXX or Subtronics are living their best life right now headlining biggest festivals and playing shows after shows around the world. If you want to be part of the bass music scene, your sound design needs to be rare & fresh and tracks good, catchy, and – which will greatly accelerate your recognition – supported by bigger and bigger artists. For this purpose, we have prepared a list of five premium dubstep & riddim sample packs, which will certainly help you doing better tracks, louder drops, freaky build-ups, and who knows – maybe they will contribute to the development of another alias that will conquer the dubstep scene by storm!

1. Heavy Dubstep by Freaky Loops – $46.00

2. Heavy Bass Sample Packs by Oddprophet – £9.99 to £25

3. Monsta Riddim by Loopmasters – $13.10 – $32.84

4. Dubstep Sound Arsenal by Ghosthack – $24.99

5. Riddim Dubstep Weapons by Production Master – $39.42

Read the description and our review of these dubstep / riddim sample packs down below & also there’s a free gift for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

1. Heavy Dubstep by Freaky Loops – $46.00

Heavy dubstep sample pack contains over 1.61GB includes 458/24 bit loops & samples at 150 BPM and brings you a rare collection of instantly usable loops and samples that will blend perfectly with your Dubstep beats. Everything you need to produce complete tracks from the ground up or embellish your existing productions is in this pack.

Check out the pack in action here:

Download

2. Heavy Bass Sample Packs by Oddprophet – £9.99 to £25

Straight from UK, well-known NSD: Black Label member already made more than 5 (and counting!) different packs for upcoming producers.

His dubstep sample packs includes tens of Serum presets, FM basses, scraps or kickers. Prices depends, from £9.99 to £25. And yeah, there is one FREE pack! For sure our favourite one is Stay At Home Pack 4.

Watch some previews of Serum patches down below.

Download

3. Monsta Riddim by Loopmasters – $13.10 – $32.84

This pack brings you the most cutting edge & powerful sounds for Dubstep and Riddim.

50 fresh presets covering all the main categories and great collection of bonus loops, including full drums, kick & snares, top loops, melodic loops, one shots, MIDI files.

If you own Serum and you’ve ever wanted your tracks to sound like artists such as Skrillex, Zomboy, Excision, Dubloadz, p0gman, Trollphace, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Kill The Noise, Getter, Pegboard Nerds and more, then this pack is for you!

See this pack in action here.

Download

4. Dubstep Sound Arsenal by Ghosthack – $24.99

This one features a full toolkit of heavy bass loops and one-shots, snappy claps, hard-hitting snares, perfectly equalized bassdrums, astonishing sound fx, top-notch drum fills, foley percussions, full stem-separated drum loops, sizzling hi-hats and memorable leads.

Expect a total of 341 perfectly named, labeled and organized dubstep samples ready to be dropped in your next project.

Check out the demo track made only with sounds from Dubstep Sound Arsenal down below.

Download

5. Riddim Dubstep Weapons by Production Master – $39.42

Absolute MUST HAVE for every upcoming dubstep/riddim producer – 100 meticulously crafted bass hits, 70 best Serum presets, 80 drum shots and many many more.

This product is available in tiers so you can get exactly the components you need; Full Bundle, Serum Presets only, Wav samples only, or Ableton Template only.

Enter the battlefield armed with Riddim Dubstep Weapons!

Listen to DEMO track down below.

Download

Here is your BONUS – Our top 3 FREE downloads:

1. Eternity Complex Disc One by MUST DIE!

MUST DIE’s premier Splice pack is full of syncopated synth and bass loops, dramatic fx, distorted vocal one shots, and dazzling drum sounds.

67 loops and 171 one shots for FREE sounds really dope, right?

Using his samples you will create the kind of tracks bass-heads live for.

Free Download

2. “Mothership” Dubstep Sample Pack by Cymatics

Inspired by tracks from legend named Skrillex like Make It Bun Dem, Red Lips remix, and modern hits like Purple Lamborghini and Humble remix, Cymatics production team carefully crafted a high-quality collection of samples & loops that will take your music to a whole new level.

Free Download

3. Kompany: Collection Vol. 1

Some of you might don’t know that few years back Kompany was main sound designer for Cymatics. Nowadays he’s dropping banger after banger including collabs with SLANDER, Badklaat and Snails.

In Kollection Vol. 1 author gives over 300 sounds (massive basses, cinematic fx or hard-hitting drums) for free. You should get it now.

Free Download

We wish you good luck in developing your skills! Remember, you can always send to us your demo or track for promo at ​https://weraveyou.com/promotion ​.