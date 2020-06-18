Search

 

 

Heartbreaks and Regrets
Available Now, Dubstep, Genres, Releases, Techno

Türküm – Heartbreaks and Regrets (Album)

By
6

The emerging Turkish music producer Türküm has quickly established a noteworthy reputation in the industry, despite being relatively new to the dance music scene. Having previously released his productions on labels like Elysian Records and Lowly Palace, the artist has made the best use of the lockdown period by dropping his second album in a couple of years, titled “Heartbreaks and Regrets.” As the name suggests, the theme of this melodic-bass LP is divided into parts that deal with two of the most complex emotions surrounding human psychology.

At the forefront, the album introduces itself with the opening track “Maverick” inspired by cinematic arrangements and dark bass sequences. Next up is the melodic bass banger “Wait For Me” that is blessed with a catchy vocal break and an intense build-up followed by a powerful enthralling drop. After that, we are introduced to the track “Games” that boasts a dark chord-progression and hypnotic male vocals, followed by “As Long As I Got“.

The next theme of Heartbreaks and Regrets is kicked-off with the immensely melodic interlude “Prayers,” which makes way for a couple of more melodic productions, namely “Killing My Dream” and “Running Through My Mind”. At last, the LP is concluded by the track “Nightrider“, which is the only techno influence in this masterpiece by Türküm.

Go ahead and follow Türküm on Twitter. Also, don’t forget to check out the complete album here

Image Credits – Türküm (official press photo)





Tags: ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Electro, Genres, Releases

Turkish up and coming artist Türküm has just released his studio album 'Anti Sober'. After a mysterious year of silence, we now know that he was working in a deeply personal and poignant exploration of his years-long struggle with both humanity and alcohol, trying hard to capture human emotions in music form, from angst, anger, fear, loneliness, sadness and finally even hope. "This will

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Trap

Exploring new and fresh talent full of motivation is one of the most exciting things to do as a fan of electronic dance music. So, if you just happen to do so, then your search can come to an end right now because we have an exciting newcomer for you: Türküm. The young producer from Turkey has quickly established himself as one-to-watch