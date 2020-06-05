Untold Festival cancelled, due to the Coronavirus outbreak

By Barbara Potrc 1

With the whole Coronavirus pandemic finally getting a little bit more under control, the world slowly and safely starts opening up and loosening the restrictions. However it looks like that big festivals and events are still going to wait for at least a little bit longer, therefore, more of them are getting cancelled or postponed. Next in the line of those is the Romanian musical experience – Untold Festival. Being one of the last ones standing, fans from all around the world kept their hopes up, thinking that maybe they would still be able to dance the night away together, while their favourite artists take the stage. Sadly the 2020 edition of Untold can’t take place, due to the uncertainty of how the situation with Coronavirus will evolve in the upcoming months. The organisers want to make sure that everyone is safe and sound and don’t want to put anyone in danger, so if that means postponing their 5th edition until 2021, they are going to do this.

On Tuesday, 2nd of June, the organisers shared the devastating news with their fanbase through social media. However the festival has seen this coming already back in April, when they released special announcement, saying that the tickets bought for the 2020 edition will be valid for the next three editions, so the visitors can used it anytime they decide to come, since the uncertainty with all the travel restrictions is making it very hard to plan anything. So no worries regarding the tickets, you will be able to use them for the next edition or swap them for Untold vouchers, which can be used to buy merchandise. Refunds will also be possible, starting on the 1st of October and running up until 31st of December of 2021.

95% of people who purchased the tickets for 2020, has already swapped them for the “anytime pass”. The organisers are thrilled by the amount of support that the fans are showing them during these hard times and say:

“We thank you for all your trust and we promise that you will have the most beautiful experiences at any of the next 3 editions you will decide to join. We thank you for all your trust and we promise that you will have the most beautiful experiences at any of the next 3 editions you will decide to join”

We are sure that the organisers will do everything that’s in their power in order to keep the lineup as similar to the one announced earlier this year, keeping the stellar names such as Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and many others. Stay tuned for more info about the Untold festival soon and remember to stay safe during these weird times.

Image Credit: Alive Coverage