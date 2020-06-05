Untold Festival cancelled, due to the Coronavirus outbreak
With the whole Coronavirus pandemic finally getting a little bit more under control, the world slowly and safely starts opening up and loosening the restrictions. However it looks like that big festivals and events are still going to wait for at least a little bit longer, therefore, more of them are getting cancelled or postponed. Next in the line of those is the Romanian musical experience – Untold Festival. Being one of the last ones standing, fans from all around the world kept their hopes up, thinking that maybe they would still be able to dance the night away together, while their favourite artists take the stage. Sadly the 2020 edition of Untold can’t take place, due to the uncertainty of how the situation with Coronavirus will evolve in the upcoming months. The organisers want to make sure that everyone is safe and sound and don’t want to put anyone in danger, so if that means postponing their 5th edition until 2021, they are going to do this.
View this post on Instagram
Heroes of UNTOLD, Over the past 5 years, we have experienced together our most intense feelings and moments, writing down an unbelievable UNTOLD story. Each and every one of you has been a significant part of every Chapter. For this, we want to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts! We have become not just a community, but a movement! A generation of Heroes driven by the power of good, united through music, embracing the magic of the unexpected every year. After an amazing 2019 edition, we started working on yet another magical UNTOLD Chapter, putting all our love & passion into it, bringing our best and innovative ideas on the table, preparing that “once-in-a-lifetime” experience with a line-up of artists that nobody would want to miss. Without any question, UNTOLD 2020 would have exceeded all your expectations, as every chapter did so far since our story began in 2015. Unfortunately, this year came with a challenge that caught everybody off-guard. The COVID-19 pandemic gave everybody mixed feelings, but we kept our hopes high that things will return to normal until August & we will be able to see you, the ones we love, this summer. At the same time, our top priority has been & always will be the health, safety & well-being of all of you, our UNTOLD heroes, our team, partners & everybody involved in the UNTOLD story. With all the uncertainty that exists in the events industry in Romania, still having strict conditions under which people can work together and, most of all, due to a recent law project issued, but not yet approved, by the Ministry of Culture that forbids events with over 1000 attendees until the 31st of August 2020, we strongly believe that we have to be responsible and take a final decision, bringing clarity to all of you waiting for our events this summer. With our hearts broken, but with the certainty that it’s for everybody’s safety, we have to inform you that we will postpone this year’s edition of UNTOLD for 2021. We are all sad and hurt, yet at the same time confident, knowing that what has been keeping us believing since 2015, will help us overcome any situation. Our love & passion will always triumph.
On Tuesday, 2nd of June, the organisers shared the devastating news with their fanbase through social media. However the festival has seen this coming already back in April, when they released special announcement, saying that the tickets bought for the 2020 edition will be valid for the next three editions, so the visitors can used it anytime they decide to come, since the uncertainty with all the travel restrictions is making it very hard to plan anything. So no worries regarding the tickets, you will be able to use them for the next edition or swap them for Untold vouchers, which can be used to buy merchandise. Refunds will also be possible, starting on the 1st of October and running up until 31st of December of 2021.
95% of people who purchased the tickets for 2020, has already swapped them for the “anytime pass”. The organisers are thrilled by the amount of support that the fans are showing them during these hard times and say:
“We thank you for all your trust and we promise that you will have the most beautiful experiences at any of the next 3 editions you will decide to join. We thank you for all your trust and we promise that you will have the most beautiful experiences at any of the next 3 editions you will decide to join”
We are sure that the organisers will do everything that’s in their power in order to keep the lineup as similar to the one announced earlier this year, keeping the stellar names such as Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and many others. Stay tuned for more info about the Untold festival soon and remember to stay safe during these weird times.
Image Credit: Alive Coverage