W&W and ALDA team up for Rave Culture concert in Cologne

By Ellie Mullins 2

On July 11, W&W are going to participate in an extremely unique event for a very limited number of lucky fans. Teaming up with Amsterdam-based event titans ALDA, the Dutch DJ duo are planning to play their first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic started quite a few months ago.

The Lanxess Arena in Cologne will drop their capacity by much more than half, going from around 18,000 to 1,400 for this once in a lifetime event. Of course, they aren’t playing alone and will be joined by hardstyle legends Da Tweekaz and Dutch DJ Sandro Silva who are both bound to warm up the crowd in an epic fashion before W&W come to bring the house down.

Of course, the question of how events can safely go on in an arena during these times comes up, but the venue has an answer. By launching ARENA LIVE, it allows party-goers to party safely. Groups will be separated into their very own boxes on the arena floor and cannot mix with other groups. Each box will be at least 1.5 metres away from each other, and attendees must wear masks when they’re using the walkways outside of their boxes. Along with this, very strict hygiene rules will be in place including the usage of hand sanitiser. In addition to a fantastic show, fans will be able to get their hands on the Rave Culture fashion items taken from the summer collection, which launched recently.

If you want to attend, act fast and grab a ticket here as its nearly sold out! This will be a night to remember.

Image credit: ALDA