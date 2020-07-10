Arty switches to trance side-project Alpha 9 for ‘Tell Me’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The Russian progressive maestro Artem Stolyarov aka Arty has been delighting us all with his uplifting tunes for almost 10 years now. As an artist, he has been on fire this year with his latest string of astonishing releases that have kept his fans delighted during the tough times amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Adding another awe-inspiring record to his discography, Arty has just dropped a progressive trance banger called ‘Tell Me‘ through his side-project Alpha 9, out now via Anjunabeats.

‘Tell Me‘ has arrived just a week after the release of Alpha 9’s remix for Orbital’s classic hit ‘Halcyon‘. Starting off with a pacifying vocal break and soft ambient melodies, the track hits you with an intense wave of euphoria as soon as the progressive leads and characteristic trance synths enter the picture. With a slight resemblance to his 2010 classic ‘Zara,’ the track triggers intense nostalgia, reminding us all of the good old times.

Having made huge contributions to the Anjunabeats label over the years, Stolyarov has been an inspiring figure for all the producers, especially during the lockdown where nothing has stopped him from releasing new stuff consistently.

Don’t forget to check out ‘Tell Me‘ below.

Image Credits – Arty (via Facebook)