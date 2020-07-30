Above & Beyond drop ‘Anjunabeats Volume 15’ for imprints 20th anniversary

By Ryan Ford 5

Anjunabeats are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a very special release, as Above & Beyond have crafted and released “Anjunabeats Volume 15″.

The new volume sees imprint favourites and debutants alike combine for a unique, 34-track compilation mix put together by Tony of Above & Beyond. Narrowing down a 50-track-long shortlist for a 2-part compilation, only the finest Anjunabeats tracks have been selected from over 30 different artists. Volume debutants include Jordin Post, Le Youth, and gardenstate (a new project from Marcus Schössow and Matthew Felner) who are also joined by an extensive index of label mainstays including established names such as Andrew Bayer, Genix, Oliver Smith, Jason Ross, and Tinlicker.

‘Anjunabeats Volume 15’ consists of two different CDs which come together to create an engaging and ever-evolving mix from start to finish. The first part arrives as more of a deep, progressive mix in the typical styles of Anjunadeep, building into the second where Tony adopts more staple trance anthems for which the iconic label is so well renowned.

It wouldn’t be a typical “volume” without its exclusives, with two exclusive remixes of Above & Beyond favourites: “Oceanic” and “Sun In Your Eyes”. They also wouldn’t be exemplary compilations without any original contributions from the trio, introducing three new club instrumentals: “I Saw Good”, “Jam” and “Crash”. Heavyweight collaborations are also aplenty as Andrew Bayer teams up for tracks with both Genix and Cosmic Gate, as does Spencer Brown with ALPHA 9.

Having to draw the mixes together remotely in their London studio during lockdown, Above & Beyond had this to say to all their fans worldwide upon its landmark release:

We dedicate this mix to you, our Anjunafamily, and in particular to those who are facing hardship at the moment. Stay strong, we will dance together again soon.

Hopefully the release does indeed come as a ray of sunshine for some of you dance music fans at this difficult time; be sure to celebrate with Anjunabeats by streaming “Volume 15″ below.

Image Credit: Above & Beyond Press Pic