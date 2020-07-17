Armin van Buuren invites Ferry Corsten to be ‘A State Of Trance’ monthly resident

By Barbara Potrc 66

A State Of Trance radio show, which broadcasts weekly to more than 41 million listeners from 84 different countries, is introducing some changes in their team. Armin van Buuren radioshow A State Of Trance won the title of ‘Best Mix Radio Show’ at the International Dance Music Awards in Miami for an unmatchable seven times already and just keeps on getting bigger and better. Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde who have been sharing their favourite trance and progressive releases in more than 950 successful radio episodes are welcoming another monthly resident to the show. Announced during the #ASOT972, Dutch DJ and producer Ferry Corsten will officially be joining the fun.

Ever since his breakthrough album under the System F alias ‘Out of The Blue’ back in 1999, Ferry Corsten has been consistently at the top of his game. His success continued to grow throughout the years with numerous official remixes for A-list names such as U2, Moby, Faithless, Duran Duran and many others. He already delivered quite a few unforgettable performances at the biggest festival stages in the world, like EDC, Ultra, Tomorrowland, Parookaville and more. Here is what the Rotterdam born artist said about the new experience:

TO BE PART OF THE TEAM IS GREAT. I’M REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO A VERY COOL NEW FUTURE OF TRANCE AND TO SEE WHERE THIS IS GOING WITH ALL THE CRAZY TALENT OUT THERE. IT’S ABSOLUTELY BLOWING UP RIGHT NOW, BECAUSE NO CAN DJ, NO CAN DO ANYTHING, SO EVERYONE IS MAKING MUSIC. THERE’S SO MUCH MUSIC OUT THERE.

But that’s not all for the exciting announcements regarding A State Of Trance, there is also a general format change coming up, the second hour of the show will be taken over by the established and up-and-coming names in the genre, with the intention of supporting the artists that aren’t able to perform live shows at the moment due to the whole Coronavirus pandemic. Upcoming artists that will showcase their talents include Factor B, AVIRA and Ben Gold.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren’s Twitter