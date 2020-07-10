Armin van Buuren & Nicky Romero – I Need You To Know ft. Ifimay

By Barbara Potrc 4

Two electronic dance music giants joined forces for an unbelievable collaboration. The long awaited debut collab between Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero ‘I Need You To Know’ featuring Ifimay has just dropped and fans are more than pleased with the release. Armada and Protocol Recordings worked very hard together on this masterpiece, therefore they decided that it will be released on both labels. As you can imagine the track has amazing energy and radiates an insane amount of dance floor appeal. To celebrate the fresh drop the two superstars hosted an iconic back2back set today on their Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

‘I Need You To Know’ perfectly combines the two signature styles of Nicky and Armin. And the result? A harmonic, progressive house track, that will definitely be one of the hottest releases of this summer. In its all majesty the track features mesmerising, uplifting vocals, progressive builds, the typical Armin kick, and bright melodies, which Nicky is mostly known for. It is a nice mixture of big room and progressive house, which results in a festival-ready track, which we’ll hopefully soon be able to enjoy on the dance floors all around the world. Here is what the artists said about their collaboration:

Armin van Buuren:

“Nicky Romero and I have known each other for years, so it’s kind of strange that we hadn’t yet made a record together until today, even though he made an amazing remix of my track ‘Unlove You’. But the long wait made it even more fun to finally work on a track together, and I’m very happy with how the record turned out.

I am also beyond excited to show you the unique back 2 back set we’ll be doing to celebrate the release of our first ever collab and I hope it will give everyone the energy they need to hold on until we can throw actual parties again.”

Nicky Romero:

“Armin and I have been close friends for a very long time but never found the right moment to collaborate. This track started months ago, just before quarantine when we were trading ideas for a remix and the original ideas just started flowing naturally. Armin has had a huge impact on me and my musical style and it’s been a lot of fun during this process. I know the fans will love it and I have the feeling this is just the first of many.”

Listen to ‘I Need You To Know’ by Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero below:

Photo credits: Armin van Buuren (courtesy of Ruud Baan) / Nicky Romero (courtesy of Kevin Canales)