Arty dons Alpha 9 alter-ego for epic remix of Orbital’s classic hit ‘Halcyon’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 18

The long wait for ALPHA 9 fans has ended, as the Russian musician has finally dropped his highly anticipated VIP mix of ‘Halcyon’, a very famous original created by the influential English dance music duo Orbital in the early 1990’s.

With every release that touch more enchanting than the next, Arty is back with new music under his trance alias ALPHA 9. The original sets itself up nicely for a signature Arty rework, with a serene mix of mellifluous piano, guitar and vocals at his disposal. The maestro has unsurprisingly worked his magic to craft something truly memorable that will sure have hairs on-end when we can all reconvene on the dance floor to see Alpha 9/ Arty perform once more.

The VIP will finally make its way into the world under Pete Tong’s FFRR record label after it had been circulating in ALPHA 9 sets as early as 2017. It has seen some brilliant support from fellow artists and industry peers prior to its release, with it appearing on the Kryder and Anjunabeats Worldwide Podcasts in recent months. It also follows up his latest original track ‘All That I Can’.



Similar to the ALPHA 9 project, Orbital have also revived themselves as of 2017 and have been busy making music, with their latest release a remix of ‘Never’ for Dutch favourite Joris Voorn.

For something that is sure to brighten up your day, be sure to check out the beautiful new ALPHA 9 VIP mix of ‘Halcyon’ via his Telegram channel here!

Image Credit: ALPHA 9 Facebook