Axwell Λ Ingrosso anthem ‘Thinking About You’ turns 4 years old

By Jake Gable 1

Ahh, cast your mind back to the summer of 2016, when Axwell Λ Ingrosso were on top of the dance music world. Whilst acts like Marshmello and Don Diablo were starting to really rise in popularity, Calvin Harris was busy doing things ‘My Way’, and Drake was dominating the charts with ‘One Dance’. Elsewhere in the world, Portugal clinched Euro 2016 in France, whilst the whole of Paris – and the world – were inspired by the Icelandic ‘Viking Clap’, and in the Olympics, Usain Bolt secured his legendary status forever with yet another gold in the 100m in Rio, Brazil. There’s no doubt that this was an iconic summer, and it was made even better by ‘Thinking About You‘, which was released on this day 4 years ago.

This was truly Axwell Λ Ingrosso at their peak as a duo, and whilst the Swedish pair dominated the live circuit with a weekly Ibiza residency in addition to headline performances at the likes of Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, they were also on fire in the studio, with ‘Thinking About You’ following the likes of ‘Sun Is Shining’, ‘Barricade’ and ‘Dark River’. The track was so popular that a ‘festival mix’ was also later released to give it that high-energy feel, in addition to a stunning remix from Dubvision. Since the hiatus of Axwell Λ Ingrosso in 2018, the pair have reformed as part of Swedish House Mafia alongside Steve Angello. However, after playing a few European shows throughout 2019, the SHM bandwagon has gone truly silent ever since, with an absence of any new music, or further shows or virtual performances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last single the trio released, remains, as ‘Don’t You Worry Child‘, 8 years ago.

But in the meantime, you can rewind to 2016 by enjoying this huge festival classic below! What a track!