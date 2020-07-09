Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso & Salem Al Fakir’s ‘It’s True’ turns 13 years old

Remember 2007? Although the year itself is a distant memory, the tracks that were born from that year still live on in our hearts and in our playlists. At that point, many producers that we still love today were paving the way for the newer stars to begin their careers and the electronic industry was as alive as ever. One of the tracks born from this particular year turned 13 years old recently, and it’s a cause for celebration. Before they were Swedish House Mafia and way before they were Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso were teaming up to create bangers back in the day. With Swedish producer Salem Al Fakir in the mix, ‘It’s True’ was born and a true anthem was brought into the world.

One of the earliest releases on Axwell’s imprint Axtone, it was a pivotal moment not only for the label but the artists too. It was always exciting to see the duo collaborate before the SHM days, and ‘It’s True’ showed more sides to their production abilities. Sampling Salem Al Fakir’s original ‘It’s True’, they turned it into a track that you can both relax to but also dance to.

With well over 3 million plays on Spotify, it’s definitely an old favourite for many people! To celebrate with us, stream the track on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Axwell & Ingrosso (Chad Batka for The New York Times) / Salem Al Fakir (Mattias Ahlm for Sveriges Radio)