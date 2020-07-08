Bassnectar “stepping back” from career due to sexual misconduct allegations

By Nicole Pepe 1

In light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, DJ/producer Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) announced he will be “stepping back” from career. Bassnectar has been accused of sexual misconduct among various women along with being accused as manipulative and abusive. Since the allegations broke, multiple women have come forward to share their experience with the renowned DJ/producer and have even created an Instagram account entitled @EvidenceAgainstBassnectar, where their stories have been posted.

In response to the allegations, Bassnectar has stated,

“I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability. I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

Below is the full statement that Bassnectar posted on his Twitter.

In addition to the post, Bassnectar has said that the allegations are mere “rumors”, prior to announcing that he will no longer be involved with the non-profit organization Be Interactive, an organization dedicated to “inspiring the empathic to make an impact through radical kindness, respectful creativity, volunteering, and charity”.

While Bassnectar is taking the stance that the allegations are “rumors”, some of the evidence against him according to multiple women define a clear pattern of grooming and manipulating underage women at his shows. One allegation also includes the misconduct of a Bassnectar touring team member.

It isn’t clear how long Bassnectar is stepping away from the stage, but we can assume, for now, it won’t be anytime soon.

Image Credit: FilmMagic / Kris Connor