Best 5 DJ controllers for beginners under 400$ in 2020

By Olivier Jeske 9

One of the results of technological progress and the increasing popularity of electronic music are definitely opportunities. Nowadays, you don’t need dozens of synthesizers and a professional studio to start music production. The situation with DJ equipment is very similar – in addition to world-class controllers, mixers and CD players, whose cost exceeds several thousand dollars, more and more products from the same tech companies are available on the market in much lower, affordable prices. Below we have prepared a list of 5 DJ controllers of world-renowned brands, whose purchase will not take you more than $400.

Top five DJ controllers under $400:

1. Pioneer DDJ-SB3 ~ $260.00 / €229.00

2. Traktor Kontrol S2 ~ $330.00 / €299.00

3. Denon MC4000 ~ $390.00 / €349.00

4. Pioneer DDJ-400 ~ $260 – $300.00 / €229 – €265.00

5. Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX ~ $260.00 / €229.00 & Numark Mixtrack Pro FX ~ $200.00 / €179.00

1. Pioneer DDJ-SB3

Pioneer DDJ-SB3 provides 2 channels of DJ performance control and builds upon the success of the SB2 controller by adding advanced features such as Pad Scratch and FX Fade co-developed with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Features:

– 2-deck layout accommodates full 4-deck mixing for advanced performance,

– large jog wheels and intuitively laid out controls keep your workflow clean,

– onboard filters and Filter Fade functions provide advanced mix options,

& many more.

Watch DDJ-SB3’s official introduction here:

Buy Here

2. Traktor Kontrol S2

As Native Instruments said – Whether it’s bass-heavy breakdowns, steppy synths, or peak-time rewinds that define your style, the Traktor Kontrol S2 has everything you need to make your mix happen.

Features:

– large 5.5″ smooth precision jog wheels with two modes

Jog Mode: Classic spin-to-nudge function as well as scratch capability

Beatgrid Adjust Mode: Use the jog wheel to manually adjust the beatgrid in TRAKTOR,

– 3-band EQs with modeling of industry-standard mixer EQs,

– FX suite from sweeping filters to dubbed-out delays: build atmosphere with over 40 beat-synced effects in endless combinations,

and of course a lot more!

Take a look:

Buy Here

3. Denon MC4000

The MC4000 is an exciting addition to Denon DJ’s distinguished line of professional DJ products. Featuring a sleek new design and inviting appearance, the MC4000 continues Denon DJ’s reputation for innovative features, dependability, unrivaled sound quality and peerless value. The MC4000 includes Serato DJ Lite and is user-upgradable to full Serato DJ Pro. It’s also compatible with Traktor 2, Algoriddim djay Pro and Virtual DJ 8, as well as any other DJ application that supports MIDI mapping.

The only one of the controllers which going a little over budget, but we wanted to offer you the greatest possible variety of companies!

Watch MC4000’s official tutorial here:

Buy Here

4. Pioneer DDJ-400

By far the easiest to use-controller of all the proposed today and a bit newer than mentioned DDJ-SB3. The DDJ-400 is the ideal piece of kit for first-time DJs, packed with features to help you comfortably develop your skills. Thanks to the lightweight and portable design, you can take the DDJ-400 to friends’ houses to practise together or bring it to parties and small venues to perform. Rekordbox DJ’s license key bundled!

See DDJ-400 in action below:

Buy Here

5. Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX & Numark Mixtrack Pro FX

Two the latest Numark’s DJ controllers from 2020! Mixtrack Platinum FX is a 24-bit 4-deck digital DJ controller with a dedicated software effects section, large 6-inch capacitive-touch jog wheels with built in hi-res displays and 16-multifunctional performance pads. With the Mixtrack Platinum FX, you have access to four layered decks to create remixes and mashups on the fly.

Buy Here

If you need a little bit cheaper version – here is 2-deck Numark Mixtrack Pro FX. It has everything you need to sound professional from the get-go: large 6-inch jog wheels, a 24-bit digital audio interface for pristine sound quality, six dedicated software effects buttons for easy transitions, 16 performance pads for hot cues, auto loop, fader cuts and sampling, just like Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX.

Short presentation of Mixtrack Pro FX:

Buy Here

As you see, there’s a lot of choices but in our opinion the best one of all five mentioned DJ controllers under $400 is Pioneer DDJ-SB3.

Enjoy shopping!

Image Credits: Photo Zac Bromell on Unsplash