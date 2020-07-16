The 5 best Tech House sample packs in 2020

Is there a better feeling than spending sunny summer days outdoors with closest friends and great house music? We guess everyone will agree with us that no… Okay, there’s one exception – when the songs you all listen to are produced by you and you see that everybody feels this awesome 115-130 bpm vibes. For all the producers, who find themselves in the house/tech sounds the most and want the situation presented sentence before to become a fact, we have prepared something really cool. Below we have gathered the top 5 tech house sample packs, thanks to which your songs can definitely sound like those from the sunny Ibiza beach clubs!

List of the best 5 house packs:

1. Hot Tech House by Loopmasters – €33.69

2. Defected Franky Rizardo by Defected Records – €28.07

3. House Ibiza Underground Vol. 1 – £14.99 [read below to get 40% off]

4. Tech House Essentials by Production Music Live – €19.90

5. NONSTOP Sounds by PIRUPA – £14.99 [read below to get 40% off]

Premium sample packs:

1. Hot Tech House by Loopmasters – €33.69

This one rolls out in an unforgettable manner, bringing together all the important elements with flawless style, production value and dancefloor energy. Loopmasters provides here 1.14 GB of content to get the party moving each and every time, with tech-house drum loops, house bass samples, dancefloor vocal loops, phat synth samples, punchy kicks, snares, FX and more! Must have.

Hot Tech House demo:

2. Defected Franky Rizardo by Defected Records – €28.07

Franky Rizardo made this pack around 2016 but let’s be honest – this one still slaps! In detail expect to find 490MB of content with 205 24-Bit Wav Files. 139 Loops are included with 22 Bass Loops, 10 Clap Loops, 10 Fill Loops, 10 Hat Loops, 21 Kick Loops, 25 Top Loops, and 41 Music Loops. This sample pack contains everything you need and more to create original deep down and Defected house music, and to channel Franky’s forward-thinking creative vibe.

Check out the Demo:

3. House Ibiza Underground Vol. 1 – £14.99

Inspired by the sounds of Tech House and House heavyweights like Hot Creations, Relief, and Repopulate Mars the pack is designed to assist producers in creating individual tracks in a highly-populated scene. Containing 5 song starters and more than 170 shots & loops, Tech House Ibiza Underground Vol 1 is rammed full of high-quality samplesound samples. You can get flat 40% off if you use our coupon code “weraveyou” with your purchase.

Listen to pack’s demo below:

4. Tech House Essentials by Production Music Live – €19.90

This one from Production Music Live is a collection of 290+ loops and samples including Hat and Top Loops, Ambience and Noise Loops and state of the art Drum Samples which works with all DAWs. Top quality samples and groovy loops will help you start or finish your next tech house club track.

Listen to three demos made by Tech House Essentials below:

5. NONSTOP Sounds by PIRUPA – £14.99

NONSTOP PIRUPA is the first sample pack based on Piero Pirupa’s sound featuring 820.8 MB of bass, background loops, drum loops, EFX, full loops, one-shot clap/snare, open hi-hats, synth loops.

Inspired by NONSTOP label sound representing their love for House & Techno sounds.

Listen to preview here:

Our TOP 3 free house & tech house sample packs:

1. Tech House Ibiza Volume 1

Featuring 82,1 MB of drum loops you can create your Tech House and House style. Inside the folder you’ll found 19 samples ready to use in Apple Logic, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Cubase and others.

2. Free House Samples & Loops by Ghosthack

Free sound kit containing more than 50 free one-shots and loops (arp, bass and drum loops, claps, kicks, synth sounds, sound fx and bass hits) for house producers.

3. Waxxy.wav v1 by Wax Motif

“This pack is basically my Swiss Army knife. I use elements from it almost daily. It’s filled with my favorite drums and bass shots / patches from previous projects. Hope you get as much use out of them as I do.” – Wax Motif

Image Credits: Photo by David Švihovec on Unsplash