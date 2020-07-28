Boys Noize performs fascinating 10-minute modular set

By Nicole Pepe 1

Boys Noize stepped on the virtual stage this past weekend debuting a rare 10-minute modular set consisting of completely new music.

It seems as though Boys Noize (real name Alexander Ridha) is on a roll this year. His first album of the new decade was released at the beginning of the summer, entitled ‘Strictly Bvnkers Vol. 1’ on his own label Boysnoize Records. The album itself was made up of gritty sounds and full of analog synths, possibly hinting that this performance was in the works. He also newly released a single entitled ‘Mvinline’ which is a change of pace from ‘Strictly Bvnkers’, as it features the sample of Black Ivory’s ‘Mainline‘, surrounded by a recurring disco theme.

The set was part of The FADER‘s Digital FORT 2.0, a live-streamed festival that premiered on their YouTube channel. The festival included over 30 artists and featured sets from Soccer Mommy, 2KBaby, and Lianne La Havas. Boys Noize took to Twitter to announce that he would be performing live for 10-minutes on his modular synth. While his set up looked chaotic and confusing, Boys Noize navigated it like the legend he is and turned out some quality beats. Vocal samples were triggered as well as granular sweeping synths that wove their way throughout this incredible Boys Noize modular set.

To watch this fascinating set from The FADER’s Digital FORT 2.0 click here.

Image Credit: Shane McCauley