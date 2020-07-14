Brixton Academy to host 360-degree, virtual reality gig series

By Ryan Ford 19

Brixton Academy in London is to try its hand at hosting a series of live, 360-degree, virtual reality concerts as the pandemic continues keeps fans away from indoor music venues.

Live Nation U.K. and MelodyVR will team up once more in Brixton as they have proven the potential for VR gigs with their previous successful work on the virtual festival Wireless Connect earlier this month. It is the perfect solution for major promoters and venues as they have looked for alternatives to live events since the coronavirus pandemic began. In conversation about the new Brixton venture MelodyVR CEO Anthony Matchett discussed the main aims of the project; the “mission is to use innovative technology to make sure artists can keep staging amazing shows and fans can continue to experience and enjoy the live music that they love […] Virtual shows are here to complement and support live entertainment.”

As it stands no lineups or dates have been announced by the South London venue but there is a promise of the most immersive experience coming for fans in the near future. We might even see some other test events in attempt to work out how live indoor concerts are to return safely soon too. In some countries, outdoor gigs are now able to return so keep your eyes on We Rave You as we’ll bring you news on upcoming gigs as and when we get it as well as the lineups of these refreshing virtual reality gigs at Brixton Academy too.

Image Credit: Brixton Academy Twitter