Camelphat announce 2021 ‘Dark Matter’ UK tour including Wembley Arena show

By Amy Martine 3

Bringing some much-needed good news to the dance music industry, Camelphat have just announced a 7-stop UK tour set to take place during March and April 2021. The final tour date sees them stop off at the iconic Wembley Arena in London, as the unstoppable duo prepares to unleash a career-defining performance at one of the world’s most illustrious venues.

Over the course of their careers, British pairing Camelphat have truly earned their position as one of the most decorated duos in the music industry. From releasing genre-defining hits to performing unforgettable sets all over the world, this pioneering pair continue to prove their worth as one of the most influential musical outfits of the last decade. This latest announcement will see them become one of a very small number of DJs who have performed a headline show at Wembley Arena, a staggering feat for any artist.

As well as performing at Wembley Arena, Camelphat are also due to stop off twice at Digital in Newcastle before heading to the O2 Academy in Leeds, Motion Bristol, Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool, and Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Further cementing their reputation as one of the UK’s favourite electronic outfits, Camelphat are looking set to reach new heights with this tour, which is expected to sell out quickly. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on 5th August at 10am, general sale will begin on 7th August at 10am, don’t miss out.

Image Credit: Camelphat Press Photo