Centineo announce their upcoming plans after a year-long sabbatical

By Lakshay Bhagtani 7

The New Jersey-based duo CENTINEO (comprised of Tim & Rob Centineo) has firmly established itself in the world of electronic dance music through the uplifting progressive sounds and massive releases on top-notch labels including Revealed Recordings. With a rapidly growing fan base and an awe-inspiring discography, the duo is all set for insane levels of success, especially after the return from a year-long sabbatical, that has been used to explore, develop and reinvent their sound.

Over the years, the Centineo brothers have been inspired by an encompassing ideology: R.A.T.D.O.T.L. (Rage Against the Dying of the Light). It is an idea that encourages you to maintain your inner child, to believe anything is possible, and to pursue what makes you happy until you finally get the life you want. The stuff that they produce often depicts this ideology.

As far as their future plans are concerned, the duo is looking forward to releasing quality tunes showcasing their ability to not only produce but to create a musical experience that tugs at the heart strings of their listeners. Their new music ranges from classic progressive house to more modern electronic-pop and features vocals and lyrics from Tim (one hand of the duo). If that wasn’t enough, they have also decided to come up with a radio show called “RATDOTL Radio” to showcase their euphoric uplifting sounds. Moreover, the launch of their own record label is also on the cards. Their first release of this new campaign is set to drop at the end of July and it is nothing short of a masterpiece. But don’t take my word for it, check out the teaser below and keep an eye on Centineo’s socials and website to stay updated (see below).

Do keep an eye on Centineo’s socials to stay updated on the release.

Website: https://www.centineomusic.com/

Socials:

Spotify Instagram Soundcloud Youtube Twitter Facebook TikTok