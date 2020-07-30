‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers turns 4 years old

By Nicole Pepe 7

The Chainsmoker‘s iconic track ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey has just turned four years old. Since it’s release, ‘Closer’ has sold over 10 million units and was both The Chainsmoker’s and Halsey’s first number one record on Billboard’s top 100.

The song was written by Andrew Taggart (one half of The Chainsmoker’s) and Freddy Kennett (one half of Louis The Child), and according to Taggart, was inspired by Blink 182‘s ‘I Miss You’, but sure enough, drew inspiration from other alternative rock groups such as Taking Back Sunday. However, after listening back to their final product, they decided to credit The Fray as co-writers because they thought ‘Closer’ sounded very much like ‘Over My Head’. Taggart has also said that prior to Halsey’s vocals on the track, there were plans for Fifth Harmony member Camilla Caballo to sing her part.

Critical reception of ‘Closer’ right out of the gate called this song an “instant classic”. Citing this song as it “captures millennial zeitgeist in brilliantly infectious fashion”. As soon as the record hit number 1 on the Billboard charts, another critic stated,

“The year’s longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 was as predictable a smash as they come: Perfectly played duet drama, an immediately recognizable hook – maybe a little too instantly recognizable – and a Blink-182 reference that made every millennial listening nod with begrudging respect. Overplay might’ve done The Chainsmokers and Halsey a temporary disservice, but just wait for the emotional rush that hits in 2025 when you’re hanging in a hotel bar and hear this for the first time in years”

Charts all over the world exploded with ‘Closer’ and you may even find yourself still listening to this song four years later to this date and it manages to bring you right back to where it all began.

Happy Birthday 4th Birthday, ‘Closer‘!!!

Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty