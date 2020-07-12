Daft Punk on talks to provide soundtrack for Tron sequel film

By Pol Torà 1

Legendary French electronic music duo Daft Punk might be providing the official soundtrack for the upcoming planned third Tron sequel film.

This is what has been leaked recently on the weekly podcast Light The Fuse; a radio show about the American action series MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE. In order to go deep in detail about the movies and old TV shows, the podcast interviews personalities who worked on the epic franchise including Oscar-winning directors, writers, cinematographers and editors.

On this last episode, Mitchell Leib, Disney’s President of Music & Soundtracks, was the special guest as the man responsible for the “Mission: Impossible 2” soundtrack. During the interview he revealed that they’re planning to do a third Tron film at the time he admitted he has contacted Daft Punk’s manager Paul Hahn to see the availability and predisposition from the pair to jump on the project.

These news should not come as a big surprise, as the iconic duo, were the responsible ones for scoring the soundtrack for the last movie Tron: Legacy back in 2010. Daft Punk are no strangers to provide music for films and series, in fact, they are already scoring the music for the Italian film Occhiali Neri directed by Dario Argento. By now, we do not have much more information wether the Frenchmen will accept the offer or not. What it’s undeniable is that the artists behind the best-selling electronic music album of the decade, are truly valued by the cinematic community.

Listen to the full Light The Fuse podcast episode with Mitchell Leib here.

Image Credit: Daft Punk Facebook