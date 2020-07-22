David Guetta & Morten talk lockdown, livestreams and their ‘New Rave’ EP: Exclusive

By Amy Martine 3

Within the dance music industry, it is incredibly rare to see artists change the face of the scene. Unleashing a new wave of electronic music that will no doubt shape the future of the genre, David Guetta and Morten have truly earned their place in the history books as one of the industry’s greatest alliances. In a surprise move that saw the pairing unveil their first collaborative work mid-2019, the two artists have combined their talents to craft some of the most forward-thinking and intricate releases the industry has seen in years. Branding their unique sound ‘future rave’, this unstoppable duo has deservedly been the recipient of widespread praise, both from fellow artists and from listeners all over the globe. We Rave You caught up with the two industry titans to talk lockdown, livestreams, and the inspiration behind their ‘New Rave’ EP.

Hey guys! Thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Firstly – how are you both doing? How have you been keeping busy over the last couple of months?

Thanks for having us!

DAVID GUETTA: I’ve spent most of my time producing new music! At the beginning of the lockdown, I was writing a new song almost every day. I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and also refine myself. I’ve also kept myself busy with my ‘United At Home’ performances. We did the first show in Miami and it was amazing to be able to connect with people again after the lockdown. 8000 people joined in from their balconies, I could hear the crowd and it still felt like I was interacting with them.