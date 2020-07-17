David Guetta & MORTEN – New Rave EP

By Amy Martine 12

Watching two top tier artists completely change the face of the electronic music industry is a rarity. The culmination of two major talents resulting in the forging of a brand new genre is even more rare. This unique scenario was actualised by David Guetta and MORTEN mid-2019, when the two superstar DJs unveiled their first collaborative work, ‘Never Be Alone‘ with Aloe Blacc. Together they have crafted a brand new genre which is completely their own; ‘future rave’. This unique sound sees the fusion of mainstream and underground, unifying influences from techno and both artists’ own distinctive sounds. Every David Guetta & MORTEN collaboration sends waves through the industry, and their latest offering has now arrived. An EP titled ‘New Rave‘, this four-track selection features many of the pairing’s most eagerly-awaited IDs.

Kicking off proceedings, ‘Kill Me Slow‘ marks the first stage in a four-chapter showcase of talent. With electrifying synths that build the mood of the EP, the track is characterised by a haunting vocal segment that gives the track an emotive core. Next up, ‘Nothing‘ is one of the most awaited IDs from David Guetta’s live performances. With a phenomenal build that erupts into a ground-shaking drop, this track characterises darkness and explores the depths of the underground.

Marking the third chapter of the EP, ‘Bombardment‘ is arguably the darkest of the four anthems. With a relentless, brooding atmosphere that shapes the track in its entirety, this anthem is ground-shaking to say the least. Bringing the EP to a close, ‘Odyssey‘ is characterised by enigmatic synths that lead the listener through a journey. The zipping melody echoes and each aspect of the track effortlessly intertwines together to create an incredible result.

Listen to the EP in full here.

Image credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza