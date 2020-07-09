Deadmau5/Testpilot signs with United Talent Agency

By Juan Llorens 4

The six-time Grammy nominee, deadmau5 has just signed with United Talent Agency for representation worldwide. Moreover, his alter-ego testpilot will be also represented by the major agency. Joining the likes of Alesso, Boris Brejcha, Kaskade, Nicky Romero, and many more industry giants, deadmau5 is set to continue to expand his brand worldwide.

United Talent Agency represents a variety of acts in the entertainment industry. From comedy to eSports to speakers, the renowned agency is set to push Joel Zimmerman’s ideas forward. As a major tech-whiz and gaming enthusiast, this move by the Canadian artist is set to benefit him. According to Billboard‘s report,

“UTA will continue developing the DJ and producer’s blockbuster touring business while helping him further expand his content into areas such as gaming, animation, film, philanthropy, entrepreneurial ventures and branding. It will also explore opportunities for his label, mau5trap.”

The mau5 just finished his cubev3 tour in North America before the pandemic struck. The tour entailed 39 dates and 17 cities in which he sold over 150,000 tickets, 5,000 VIP packages, and over one million dollars in merchandise. There is no doubt that deadmau5 is still going strong after so many years in the industry.

A true pillar of the electronic dance scene, Zimmerman continues to expand his brand and talents. In the last few years, we have seen the rise of his techno alias testpilot. Playing at Insomniac‘s marquee festivals, and major stages around the world, testpilot has become a must-watch act for any techno aficionado. All in all, United Talent Agency and deadmau5 coming into an agreement is set to become a fruitful relationship for both entities.

H/T Billboard | Image Credits: Deadmau5′ Facebook Page