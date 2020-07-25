Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Regard – Say My Name

By Pol Torà 2

Renowned Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have teamed up with the Kosovan DJ and producer Regard to present their newest track together titled ‘Say My Name‘. Adopting a more old school commercial tone, this track is out now and available via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s imprint Smash The House.

The iconic duo will be taking over and closing the main stage for the first ever edition of the virtual Tomorrowland Around The World festival, and are warming up with this surprising radio hit tune that takes you back to the first years of the century. This track might sound familiar to more than one. This isn’t strange at all, as this is a remake of one of the most successful records of the famous R&B American group Destiny’s Child that released this song back in 2000 and became one of the best tunes of that generation. To make an idea of its success, this original single has been streamed over 400 million times in Spotify and the official video surpassed the 250 million stream mark. Now, 20 years later, the Tomorrowland artists decided to tribute the song making it a dance wash up with the talented Regard.

With a pitched down vocal singing the famous lyrics, the instrumental contains different guitars, pianos and keys that are combined with a wise combination of ambient pads, a solid bass line and innovative lead sounds. It delivers an astonishing musical outcome with a track that with all certainty will be a huge success on the radio. This would be the kind of song that – in a Covid-free world – would be a must-play song in any club. By now, let’s enjoy of this catchy tune as we await for Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s set for Tomorrowland.

Listen to the newest song by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Regard ‘Say My Name‘ below:

Image Credit: DVLM Press