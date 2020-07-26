Don Diablo brings the future house vibes to Tomorrowland Around The World

By Ellie Mullins 5

As we all know, Tomorrowland Around The World – the digital answer to this year’s edition – is well and truly in full swing. The first day blew all of our expectations out of the water and managed to recreate the authentic Tomorrowland experience with some incredible artists and day two is no different! One of the incredible artists taking to the mainstage was future house maestro Don Diablo.

Leaving us all blown away – as expected – he took to the incredible 3D rendered mainstage for an energy filled set filled with old classics and some surprises. Different to his regular sets but spiced up with his signature sound that we all know and love, the setlist was nothing short of amazing.

With tracks such as ‘Bad’ and ‘Voices’, we got treated to some of his newer releases that his fanbase have quickly grown to love and obsess over, and he also included some other artist’s iconic tracks such as a-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ and Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’. Also instructing to text people that you miss, he sent an important message out to the universe to message anyone that you miss along with the track ‘Thousand Faces’ in memory of his Father.

Even going as far as to play some new tracks, we got a teaser as to what’s coming up from him and we can’t wait to hear more! The digital aspect certainly didn’t stop him from giving us all of his energy and it really felt like we were watching one of his in person festival sets. Definitely a key artist for every Tomorrowland event, Don killed it as always. You can rewatch the set for up to seven days with a relive ticket available for purchase from July 27 here.

Image credit: via Don Diablo