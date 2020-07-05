DubVision release ‘Sign’ on STMPD RCRDS: Listen

By Guilherme Marouf

Last Friday one of the most established Progressive House duo, featuring stunning collabs with Alesso and Afrojack and remixes for Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren, DubVision released their new track ‘Sign‘ on STMPD RCRDS.

Unlike most releases in which the Dutch DJs / Producers present their characteristic sound with emotional and energetic drops, so loved by fans and that refers to the ‘EDM Golden Era’, this time in ‘Sign‘ the structure consists of a kind of electro and house elements inserted in 124 BPM track which makes the music more danceable so that it can also be played on the radio stations. Another relevant element is the pluck sound that is present in practically every moment of the song and dictates the rhythm along with the lyrics for the listener to be entertained.

Over the years, DubVision demonstrates that they continue to vary their sound showing that they will remain at a high level in the scene for a long time. Another evidence of this is the launch of the duo’s second masterclass, which also provided a sample pack for the students who purchased this deal. For more information please click here.

Let us wait for the next releases of DubVision with euphoric melodies and beautiful lyrics.

Image Credit: DubVision official’s Facebook page

Image Credit: Jasper Suyk