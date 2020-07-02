Exclusive: Eats Everything drops the brand new music video to his track ‘Honey’

By Ellie Mullins 10

A prominent name in the scene, UK DJ Eats Everything is constantly the name on everybody’s lips. Rising to fame back in 2011, he hasn’t slowed down and is sitting firmly at the top of the music industry right now, dominating everything. With each new release of his, he amazes not only his fanbase but fellow producers too and his latest release is no different. 2 years ago, he made the track ‘Honey’ and now it’s finally out for everyone to enjoy.

The track itself actually has a brilliant and unique backstory. Back in 1995, his friend introduced him to the Moi Renee track ‘Miss Honey’. Ball culture has always been a massive interest of his, and when he saw the iconic YouTube video of Miss Honey, it became something loveable and nostalgic to him, inspiring this very track. Turning it into a dancefloor filler, it got massive love when he started teasing it at shows (including support from the likes of Patrick Topping, Fatboy Slim and Annie Mac) and its no wonder as to why. Retaining the vocals from the original track, he put his own magic on it and this is how:

“I sampled the drum loop from an old Armand Van Helden remix, added some bass and a little bit of a riff, and when I put the acapella over the top – it worked a treat”

Not only is the track amazing, but the music video is something truly special. Directed by Robert Fox who is a prominent video artist within the scene, the video serves to act as a nod to the original ‘Miss Honey’ by including many members of the queer nightlife to dance and act in the music video. Of course, the current pandemic makes it hard to create, so each performer was directed from their own homes making it a truly unique video to watch. With many fun graphics that make everyone feel like they’re in a packed out club, it truly brings the fun vibes and you can view it below. You can also buy the addictive track here.

Image credit: Eats Everything/FFRR