EDX – Umoja

By Alshaan Kassam 2

The Grammy-nominated producer known as EDX has built a global fan base through his love and dedication towards house music. After holding residencies at iconic clubs such as Space Ibiza and Wynn Las Vegas, those who have had the opportunity to catch this talented producer in action have been blessed with his uplifting, yet eclectic production style which ranges from progressive, electro and of course some deep house. Making his mark yet again after his vocal-driven release on “Adore Me,” EDX has just released his vibrant new single “Umoja” which is the perfect tune to jam out to this summer.

Initiating the groove with several instrumentals consisting of Maraca’s and echoing chimes, EDX is about to bring his dance-floor ready energy right to your living room. With EDX’s track name “Umoja” meaning unity in Swahili, it only makes sense for EDX to create a diversified single to keep us moving together no matter where we are located in the world. As the melody only becomes more contagious over time, EDX brings a little flavor to the picture as he infuses both elements of tropical and tribal house to this catchy single. Flowing directly into soft percussions and a series of discreet vocal chops, this producer has once again proven to master his craft. With the weather outside only getting warmer, the energetic single is definitely one to add onto your summer playlist.

Listen to EDX’s “Umoja” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: EDX