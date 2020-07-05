ELYAZ – Wildlands

By Ellie Mullins 12

ELYAZ (pronounced ee-lie-as) is an Italian producer who is on a mission to do one thing: make people happy with his music. Definitely achieving his goal and working hard to take his career to new heights, he is a multi-talented musician who has been creating since he was very young. With music in his DNA, nothing is stopping him from reaching his goals with the amount of talent he has under his belt. Truly an outstanding artist, he’s back with another new song titled ‘Wildlands’.

Proving to be a hit with his fanbase, as expected, ‘Wildlands’ is yet another look into the life and creative journey of this talent. A track to speaks to all nature lovers, it’s about protecting the beautiful earth and serves to show off the beauty and power of the natural landscape. Using hard-hitting synths that create a feeling of something that is bigger than all of us, his vocals are something that are bound to knock any listener off their feet and strike emotions into their hearts. Armed with a powerful singing voice and incredible production abilities, there is nothing that ELYAZ cannot do.

As well as the track, he’s released a music video which further puts fuel into the storytelling fire. Featuring wonderful drone shots of mountains, trees, lakes and more, it’s a sensual delight to the eyes and a true treat to watch. Watch the video below and listen to the track on Spotify here. Stream/download here.

Image credit: ELYAZ