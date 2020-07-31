Exclusive Interview: Robin Novaku discuss new releases and unveils future plans

By Pol Torà 1

Robin Novaku is the next great prospect in the electronic dance music scene. His great productions with fresh tunes like ‘Stranger Love‘, ‘Hold On‘ or his collab with his good friend ‘Please Don’t Go‘, has put him in the spotlight. Robin Novaku definitely has producing similarities to big artists like Lost Frequencies and he draws influences from dance legends like The Chainsmokers and Diplo. Understandably, his amazing acoustic future dance pop tracks are becoming true radio hits.

Now, we’ve had the chance to meet him and know more about his life as a DJ and producer, at the time we review his next steps and projects:

Hi Robin. It’s a great pleasure to meet you. Firstly, Can you tell us for how long have you been a producer/DJ for? Tell us about the origin of your music. What inspired you to pursue your career as an artist?

Hi. It’s a pleasure for me too! I started playing piano and guitar at the age of 14. At the age of 16, I started making productions as a beatmaker, but i always was in love to DJ, and dance music in general, then I decided to become a DJ and producer, started producing with Fruity Loops, and today I’m using also Logic Pro X.

Who do you consider to have been your biggest influences throughout your career that have made an impact on your productions?

During my career as a producer I have been very influenced by artists such as Diplo, Mark Ronson, Avicii, Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, and about the underground scene Andrea Roma, and many other ghost producers who work behind the scenes, that I met in my life. About how to DJ I really love Armin Van Buuren.

Congratulations on your massive new release ‘Hold On’. Could you tell us what is the story behind it?

Thank you very much, “Hold On” is one of the best productions made so far, I really feel this track, and it’s getting a real great support around the world, in this track we say “In a World full of hate and fake people owned by cellphones, we want to spread the message to love and Hold On for a better future”. This melodic dance pop release is the perfect record to get us through our darkest times. About this track I want to thank the labels that believed in the content as much as I do, I mean TEAMWRK RECORDS, Australian label of the Lucky Ent group and WAK RECORDS.

What was the collaborative process behind the track? How did you and Jonas Wak work on it? Tell us a bit about your relationship, as you’ve been previously working together.



I and Jonas Wak are very close friends, and we match our ideas in the studio so easily, we worked 4-5 months on this track, because we wanted to create a peaceful mood, great melodies and sounds, we mixed the guitar and piano with summer sad sounds.

On a different subject, looking at the whole Covid-19 situation and its impacts. How did the Covid-19 situation affect you as an artist? Did quarantine encourage or damage your creativity?

Well this is a really fragile topic, I’m really sorry for those who have lost loved ones. If the covid-19 situation has damaged my creativity in musical productions? YES, in the quarantine period there was a lot of chaos in the way and this surely does not help the mind.

What are you looking forward the most when this situation is over?

My expectation is that people look to a different musical genres in order to make space for new talents. And not of a single genre as it normally happens.

Coming back to your productions, your release ‘Stranger Love’ really caught our attention and it is arguably one of your biggest releases to date, with millions of Spotify streams. How did this record come about?

“Stranger Love” is my first real great production. This record was a bet, i was thinking all the time if i had to release or not, i was scared that i couldn’t work, the track, was born as an experiment, I did not expect this excellent result, the track has more of 4 million streams combined and since it came out to date continues to climb the world charts on itunes / and spotify.

Looking at your musical catalogue (Stranger Love, Work For You, Hey, and most recent one Hold On), you have a very diverse sound. How do you produce such different sounding tracks while maintaining your signature sound?

I’m looking more to a pop sound now, and pop has different way to be/ in these productions. I tried to have a relaxed thinking part and a dance part. If you listen carefully to the tracks, there is the same piano and guitar tone where different drops are combined

Many artists like to test productions before they release them, maybe play a draft version in a club to see the reaction. Did quarantine affect your judgement on whether a production was working or not?

Personally the quarantine has not changed anything on this point of view, before releasing the productions I always ask for feedback from fellow producers all over the world but the decision always comes from me based on the commitment I have dedicated to this track.

What does the rest of 2020 hold in store for Robin Novaku? Any hints or clues that we could get about future productions and collaborations? Interesting gigs in the pipeline?

I got new releases coming on Sony music, and on Wak Records.. about the gigs, well, until the COVID-19 situation ends completely we all can’t perform. I don’t want to do spoilers but in 2021, I will release the biggest and most important project worked so far. Stay tuned.

Robin Novaku certainly has a bright future ahead, so don’t lose track of him as we’re sure you’ll be hearing from him very soon.