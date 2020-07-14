EXIT Festival is officially being cancelled

By Pol Torà 13

Few months ago, electronic music fans were left speechless after EXIT Festival took the risky decision to keep up with the event planned for this August. However, after struggling getting the festival off the ground, the organisation has announced today their official decision to postpone their 20th anniversary edition to next year and the new dates will be announced later this month.

When the whole COVID-19 situation devastated the world, the vast majority of big events announced their cancellation or postponement ahead of the impossibility to organise a multi country festival. However, EXIT hold on as the COVID-19 landscape in the balkan country was not looking as bad as in other regions in Europe and in the world. Now, after several months of intense work, contemplating the feasibility of celebrating the festival under multiple different scenarios, the festival directors saw that this project was impossible to pull through and thus, they have announced the final decision of postponing EXIT Festival to 2021.

In their official statement, they quote: ‘Unfortunately, the health situation in Serbia has not improved since we last addressed you and having in mind that your health and safety comes first, the 20 year celebration of EXIT Festival will not take place from 13 to 16 August this year at Petrovaradin Fortress‘. Let’s not forget some weeks ago, there was a conflictive tennis tournament called ‘Adria Tour‘ celebrated in multiple cities across different Balkan countries including Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro that welcomed around 4,000 fans and ended up the worst way possible with multiple players testing positive for coronavirus, including the number 1 ranked tennis player in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, and the event being cancelled.

Regarding refunds, they have also pointed out that ‘Information regarding refunds for all of those who do not wish to save their ticket for the next festival edition is coming soon, as well as all other important information regarding the festival‘. Read the complete statement here.

Image Credit: Exit Festival Facebook