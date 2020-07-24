Faithless reveal first new single in ten years ‘This Feeling’ along with music video

By Ellie Mullins 3

British electronica band Faithless are responsible for some of the biggest dance hits in the world such as ‘Insomnia’ and ‘God Is a DJ’. With them not releasing music for ten long years, the electronic scene has been lacking but now they’re back to dominate the scene once again with ‘This Feeling’. Definitely one of the most exciting moments for electronic music this year so far, the return of Faithless has been well overdue but we couldn’t be more excited about the fact that they’re back to share more anthems with us.

With ‘This Feeling’ receiving huge support already from the likes of Pete Tong who made it his ‘Essential New Tune’ on BBC Radio 1, there’s no doubt that this tune is blowing up in a big way, but who’s surprised? It features Suli Breaks, a spoken word poet that has been named arguably one of the most powerful voices of this generation, and singer Nathan Ball who both add their own uniqueness to the track to create an overall whirlwind of pure talent. It’s a track that makes you want to be free, reminding you of the times before COVID-19 where everyone was free to meet up without a care in the world.

Along with the incredible track, they’ve also dropped an official music video to accompany it. Directed by Josh Cole who produced the award-winning video for Rudimental’s ‘Not Giving In’ and also Chase & Status’ ‘Alive’, the music video tells the story of a post-COVID world where a group of real-life London friends enjoy the freedom of being back together after lockdown, riding their bikes and hanging out, as the sun rises and then sets on a warm summer’s day. It’s the feeling we all crave right now, but ‘This Feeling’ will get us through until we can all unite again. Listen to the track on Spotify here and watch the official music video below.

Image credit: via Faithless