Flashback to 2018: Hardwell returns to Tomorrowland

By Amy Martine 12

Dutch megastar Hardwell has enjoyed a momentous career, filled with climactic moments and achievements. But it hasn’t all been plain sailing, and fans were extremely saddened when he decided to take a well-deserved break from touring. Since then, his loyal audience has been eagerly-awaiting his return, with many speculating about when his hiatus may end. But today, we’re not going to focus on his retirement from live shows. We’re going to step back 2 years, and remember his spectacular return to Tomorrowland in July 2018.

Prior to his performance during the first weekend, Hardwell hadn’t performed at the festival since 2015. Allegedly, the reason for this was an ongoing feud with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, after they knocked him off the DJ Mag poll’s top spot, taking the crown in October that same year. After a few not-so-subtle tweets between the artists that caused a ruckus throughout the scene, Hardwell was not seen to associate with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and he was absent from the Tomorrowland lineup for two consecutive years. For any other artist, this absence may have been overlooked, but for Hardwell, who shot to fame after a genre-defining performance at the festival in 2013, he was sorely missed by attendees and fans all over the globe.

Making an entrance in truly spectacular style, his intro during weekend one contained a mixture of samples, most notably quotes from The Wolf Of Wall Street alluding to his return.