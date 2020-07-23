Giolì & Assia – For You

By Ryan Ford 5

Continuing to transcend musical boundaries, Giolì & Assia have arrived with yet another serene release in ‘For You’, out now under label heavyweights Ultra Music.

Giolì & Assia are fast establishing themselves as one of the most influential duos on the electronic scene with their unique approach to productions and performances. Returning with more, soulful new music in ‘For You’, the multi-talented Italian pairing are sure making this a summer to remember as they look to push their music to creative new heights.

‘For You’ entwines an enchanting mix of strings, vocals and the gorgeous handpan sound that has become a staple of the girls productions in recent years. Perfect for any summer soundtrack or playlist, the new single lands as their third original track of 2020, following up the dazzling release ‘Darling’ and the enchanting melodies of ‘Habibi’. The songwriting duo have already played out the new single in an online performance, opening up a scenic set aboard a yacht for Ultra Music from Scopello, Italy. The video is a good opportunity to see just how talented these two are, with Giolì flaunting her multi-instrumental abilities on the handpan whilst Assia stuns us with her mesmerising vocals once more.

If you haven’t already, also be sure to check out Giolì & Assia in their incredible #DiesisLive sessions on YouTube, but more importantly, be sure to stream their new single ‘For You’ below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Giolì & Assia