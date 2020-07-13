International Music Summit set to reveal the annual report for 2020

By Lakshay Bhagtani 12

The International Music Summit has been one of the key platforms dedicated to creating awareness and appreciation for electronic music over the past few years. After a thorough analysis of the global dance music industry, the platform is set to come up with the annual IMS Business Report on Thursday, July 16 at 17:00 BST in an interactive Zoom webinar. The report will feature a detailed analysis of the past twelve months, including the impact of the pandemic and the total value of the industry pre and post coronavirus.

The annual report from International Music Summit will primarily cover three sections, In Review that will highlight the electronic business pre-COVID-19, 2020 so far that will examine the direct impact of the pandemic, and Industry Value that will reveal the global value of the industry (previously estimated as $7.2 billion in 2019).

The webinar will start off with an hour-long presentation by author Kevin Watson. Immediately after that, the report will be examined and dissected in a live debate moderated by Billboard dance editor Katie Bain. Apart from providing a global snapshot and examination of various aspects of the electronic music industry, the report will also highlight several other important insights including artist income, festival and club cancelations, growth markets, DSPs, and how dance music is competing against other genres like Hip Hop and Rap.

Webinar places are limited and will be filled on a first come first served basis, to join the conversation click here.

Image Credit: Ibiza Spotlight