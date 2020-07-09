Jackson Wang – 100 Ways (MK remix)

By Barbara Potrc 12

Detroit born producer, DJ and Area10 label boss Mark Kinchen, better known for his stage name MK has just dropped an absolutely stunning remix of Jackson Wang‘s chart topping song ‘100 Ways’. This remix came out right after the song hit Top 30 for US pop radio, making Jackson Wang the first Chinese solo artist to be featured this high on the US charts. MK has definitely been on a roll lately, ‘100 Ways’ remix coming out shortly after the amazing edit that he made for Katy Perry‘s ‘Daisies’.

Jackson Wang, who recently began to break through on the foreign music markets, is a South Korean based rapper, singer and dancer. He gained most recognition with being a part of the South Korean boy group Got7, under JYP Entertainment and with his appearances on Korean reality television, most with participating in Roommate. His self-written single ‘100 Ways’ dropped at the end of March, mixing western and Chinese culture, launching Wang on various charts around the world.

With the whole music industry taking a huge hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is more than welcome to see that some fresh and uplifting music, was made during this weird period. MK nicely added his signature, groovy house sound to ‘100 Ways’, while speeding the track up and making it much easier to dance to. Hopefully we will soon be able to enjoy this kind of music also on the club’s dance floors, where we can perceive it with its whole potential. With the bright piano chords, contagious energy and groovy melody, the fresh remix will definitely be one of the must haves on your summer playlist.

Make sure to check out MK’s ‘100 Ways’ remix, it will make you dance and brighten up your day for sure. We are already looking forward to what else the American producer has in works for us. Hopefully we can soon expect some more original releases from the artist, but we are definitely loving the remixes that he has been putting out lately. Listen to his ‘100 Ways’ remix below:

Image Credit: Neil Favila