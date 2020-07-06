Jay Slay – All Night Long (KlangKonzert Remix) [feat. Kelly Alaina]

By Ellie Mullins 17

Being chosen to be part of Jay Slay’s top winners remix EP for track ‘All Night Long‘ featuring Kelly Alaina, KlangKonzert is setting himself up for a massive year. With Jay Slay’s impeccible eye for talent, it’s no surprise that he picked KlangKonzert out of the sea of entries that his remix competition was flooded with, and making it in the top four winners is no easy feat. With his talent bringing him to the second spot, this is one artist that is fast on the rise and deserves to be heard loud and clearly.

Everyone knows that Jay Slay’s original production was fantastic, but by bringing in a whole host of new artists to put their spin on it, fans can see a whole new side to ‘All Night Long’, and this particular remix shines brightly. It’s a remix that brings the slick high energy vibes, and is infectiously fun to listen to. Utilising Kelly Alaina’s vocals perfectly and placing them into a new musical world, it’s a remix that does the original track justice whilst creating something entirely new, which is not something totally easy to do but KlangKonzert makes it seem effortless.

KlangKonzert’s expert eye for creating stellar productions is what has earned him a place on this EP, and with Jay Slay behind the wheel of the original track, this is a match made in heaven. You can check out the remix below.