Lost Frequencies performs exclusive set on the rooftop of the Royal Palace in Brussels

By Ellie Mullins 2

Belgian legend Lost Frequencies has gotten far in his career thanks to his captivating signature sound and loyal fanbase that follow him every step of the way. Releasing banger after banger for years now, he’s soared to success to become of the most prominent names in the electronic scene, and now he’s taken his career to even bigger heights with a recent performance. It’s one of the most special performances that a DJ has ever done, and definitely one of the biggest of his career so far.

The king of Belgium invited Lost Frequencies to play an exclusive set on the rooftop of the Royal Palace in Brussels along with the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides, and he got to personally meet the king himself on the day of the big event too. The livestream started off with a special performance by the Royal Symphonic band (with their interpretation of the Brabançonne), before he went up to the rooftop. Surrounded by beautiful 360-degree views of Brussels, it’s unarguably one of the most impressive views out of any lockdown sets we’ve seen so far over the past few months, and it truly shows his power as a producer.

Not only were the views amazing, but the carefully crafted setlist gave us classic Lost Frequencies vibes with a few surprises to keep everyone more than interested throughout the entire one hour duration. With a few of his own IDs sprinkled into the set, it kept us on our toes and also featured a live vocal performance from Kye Sones to perform ‘Electrified’. All in all, this was a mindblowing set, and you can relive it all below on Lost Frequencies’ YouTube channel.

Image credit: Lost Frequencies press